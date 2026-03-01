Thibault De Smet News: Receives second yellow card

De Smet was sent off in the 95th minute of Sunday's 1-0 win over Nice after two yellow cards.

De Smet earned a yellow card in the first half of Sunday's game and was nearly to safety before another yellow in the 95th minute. This will leave him out next game, with Nhoa Sangui as a likely replacement. That said, De Smet will next be available for play in their match against Strasbourg on March 15.