Thibault De Smet News: Returns to bench
De Smet (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Toulouse.
De Smet is back in the squad for Saturday's showdown against Toulouse after recovering from an ankle injury but starts on the bench as he works toward full match fitness. The defender returned to full training this week and could gradually build up his minutes before reclaiming his usual role. Nhoa Sangui starts once again at left wing-back.
