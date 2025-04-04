Thibaut Courtois Injury: Eyeing return Tuesday

Courtois (undisclosed) is eyeing a return in UCL action against Arsenal on Tuesday, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "We're not worried because Thibaut is much better and we think he can make it for Tuesday's game."

Courtois looks to be on the mend but it will be too soon Saturday, with the goalie looking ahead to Tuesday's UCL match for a return. This is good news for the club, as they will be gaining back one of the world's best in net for a massive UCL bout. He should almost be guaranteed to see the start again if fit, although he will still have to pass some testing ahead of the contest with a few days to go.