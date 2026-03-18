Thibaut Courtois Injury: Forced off as precaution

Courtois was forced off at halftime during Tuesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City as a precaution due to dealing with discomfort in his groin area, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. "Courtois had some discomfort and wanted to continue, but it wasn't necessary to take any risks because in four days we have another final: a very important derby and a very challenging match."

Courtois picked up some groin discomfort during Tuesday's Champions League win over Manchester City and was pulled at halftime as a precaution to avoid anything serious ahead of Sunday's derby against Atletico. The Belgian should have enough time to recover and is trending toward starting against his former club. That said, if his workload is managed in training or he does not make the squad, Andriy Lunin is lined up to step in between the posts against the Colchoneros.