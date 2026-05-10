Thibaut Courtois Injury: Returns to squad Sunday
Courtois (quadriceps) is back in the squad for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, according to the club.
Courtois's return to the matchday squad is a significant boost for Real Madrid heading into one of the biggest fixtures of the season, with the Belgian goalkeeper having been sidelined for around six weeks following the quadriceps injury. His inclusion in the squad suggests he is ready to reclaim his starting role between the posts, with Andriy Lunin having covered during his absence. Getting their first-choice goalkeeper back for the Clasico is a timely development for a side looking to make a statement in the final stretch of a difficult domestic season.
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