Thibaut Courtois Injury: Should be option Wednesday

Courtois (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Atlético Madrid, according to Carlos Higueras Carrasco of Defense Central.

Courtois' absence over the weekend looks to have been planned, as he felt a slight overload and the club did not want to risk him, leaving him to be rested for that match. However, he is no cleared for play again and should be an option to face Atletico on Wednesday. He is their starter in net and will see that spot immediately if fit.