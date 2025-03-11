Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois Injury: Should be option Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Courtois (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Atlético Madrid, according to Carlos Higueras Carrasco of Defense Central.

Courtois' absence over the weekend looks to have been planned, as he felt a slight overload and the club did not want to risk him, leaving him to be rested for that match. However, he is no cleared for play again and should be an option to face Atletico on Wednesday. He is their starter in net and will see that spot immediately if fit.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
