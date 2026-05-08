Thibaut Courtois Injury: Should return for Clasico

Courtois (quadriceps) trained in full Friday and should be an option for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, the club posted.

Courtois had been targeting the Clasico as his return date after being sidelined for around six weeks following the quadriceps lesion he suffered against Manchester City, and completing a full training session on Friday puts him right on track. The Belgian goalkeeper is expected to regain his starting role between the posts if cleared, with Andriy Lunin having covered during his lengthy absence. Getting their first-choice goalkeeper back for one of the biggest fixtures of the season is a major boost for Real Madrid heading into Sunday's showdown at the Camp Nou.