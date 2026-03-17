Thibaut Courtois Injury: Subs off with potential injury
Courtois left Tuesday's UCL match against Manchester City due to an apparent muscle overload in his right adductor, Miguel Angel Toribio of Radio Marca reports.
Courtois played only the first half of the return match against the EPL side, with Andriy Lunin taking his place for the rest of the game. While there's confidence that the Belgian is not dealing with a serious injury, he could be a doubt for upcoming fixtures. He has started every La Liga or UCL match since Nov. 30, so his potential absence would be quite impactful for the team ahead of a league derby versus Atletico Madrid.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season236 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9342 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8343 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8344 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12March 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More