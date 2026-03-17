Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois Injury: Subs off with potential injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:24pm

Courtois left Tuesday's UCL match against Manchester City due to an apparent muscle overload in his right adductor, Miguel Angel Toribio of Radio Marca reports.

Courtois played only the first half of the return match against the EPL side, with Andriy Lunin taking his place for the rest of the game. While there's confidence that the Belgian is not dealing with a serious injury, he could be a doubt for upcoming fixtures. He has started every La Liga or UCL match since Nov. 30, so his potential absence would be quite impactful for the team ahead of a league derby versus Atletico Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
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