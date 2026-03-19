Thibaut Courtois Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Courtois underwent scans Thursday that confirmed a quadriceps lesion that will sideline him for more about six weeks, according to the club.

Courtois was forced off at halftime in Tuesday's Champions League win over Manchester City with a quadriceps injury, and scans on Thursday confirmed it as a muscle lesion. The starting goalkeeper is now expected to miss around six weeks to recover, ruling him out for both legs against Bayern in the Champions League. This is a massive blow for the Merengues given how clutch the Belgian is on the big stage, with Andriy Lunin set to step in between the posts until Courtois is back to full fitness.