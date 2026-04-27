Thibaut Courtois Injury: Targeting Clasico return

Courtois continues to make progress in his recovery from the quadriceps lesion and is hopeful of being fit for the Clasico against Barcelona on May 10, according to Melchor Ruiz of COPE.

Courtois had been sidelined for around six weeks after suffering a muscle lesion in the Champions League clash against Manchester City, ruling him out for seven consecutive games across all competitions. The Belgian goalkeeper's potential return for the Clasico on May 10 would be a significant boost for Real Madrid heading into one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, with Andriy Lunin having held the fort between the posts during his absence. The club will continue to monitor his evolution carefully before committing to any firm return date, but the positive trajectory of his recovery is an encouraging sign.