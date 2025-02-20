Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Allows late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Courtois recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Manchester City.

Courtois almost had a perfect day in net Wednesday, seeing a very quiet day in a match dominated by Real Madrid. However, he would eventually give up his clean sheet, allowing a late goal in extra time. He has now gone five games since his last clean sheet, hoping to turn that around and gain his eighth of the season when facing Girona on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
