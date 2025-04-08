Thibaut Courtois News: Allows three goals

Courtois made five saves but allowed three goals in Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Arsenal Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Courtois was beaten by two great free kicks from Declan Rice, shots few goalkeeper would've stopped. He kept Real Madrid in the game early but ultimately didn't get much help from the offense. He should fare better against Alaves Sunday, a side which has scored just 33 goals in 30 domestic matches.