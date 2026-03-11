Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Clean sheet against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 3:35pm

Courtois registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Manchester City.

Courtois would earn four saves and lead his team to a clean sheet, holding a string line to hold off Manchester City. This gives the keeper his first clean sheet in four appearances, with his last also coming in UCL play. That said, he is up to four UCL clean sheets in 10 appearances in the competition this season. He would also bag a rare goalie assist when finding Federico Valverde in the 20th minute.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
