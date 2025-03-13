Thibaut Courtois News: Comes up big versus Atletico

Courtois had seven saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout victory over Atlético Madrid.

Courtois' match got off to a rough start Wednesday as he conceded a goal to Conor Gallagher in the first minute of the match which tied the aggregate score at 2-2. He kept Atletico out of the net for the net 119 minutes, making seven saves and sending the match to a penalty shootout. He conceded twice on four attempts -- Atletico missed two penalties -- as he and Real Madrid once again advanced to the quarterfinals. Next up he will take on Arsenal, a side which has scored 25 goals through 10 UCL matches this season.