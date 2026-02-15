Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes once in Saturday's win

Courtois had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Courtois conceded one goal Saturday, a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 21st minute. He also made two saves in the match as the Real Madrid attack completely took over the match in the first half. After a midweek Champions League first leg at Benfica -- a side he conceded four goals to a couple weeks ago -- he heads to Osasuna on Saturday, a side which has scored 28 goals through 24 matches this season.