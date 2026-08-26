Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes one goal
Courtois made two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad.
Courtois had another quiet outing, conceding once while making two saves and adding a high claim on Wednesday. With strong support from the back line, he hasn't been asked to do much, totaling just four saves across two matches along with two high claims and one goal allowed in each contest.
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