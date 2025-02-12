Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes twice against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Courtois made two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Manchester City.

Courtois didn't have the best day in net Tuesday but still came away with the win, allowing two goals while making two saves. He remains at one clean sheet in seven UCL appearances this season. He will look to stand a bit stronger in net for the second leg of the contest, as City will be putting it all on the line to pull off the comeback.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now