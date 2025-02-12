Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes twice against City

Courtois made two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Manchester City.

Courtois didn't have the best day in net Tuesday but still came away with the win, allowing two goals while making two saves. He remains at one clean sheet in seven UCL appearances this season. He will look to stand a bit stronger in net for the second leg of the contest, as City will be putting it all on the line to pull off the comeback.