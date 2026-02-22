Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Courtois made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Courtois recorded just one save and also gave away a penalty which was confirmed by VAR in the 35th minute. He has now accumulated seven saves and two clearances across the last five games, registering two clean sheets.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
