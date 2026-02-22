Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes two
Courtois made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.
Courtois recorded just one save and also gave away a penalty which was confirmed by VAR in the 35th minute. He has now accumulated seven saves and two clearances across the last five games, registering two clean sheets.
