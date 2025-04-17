Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes two in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Courtois made four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Courtois conceded more than one goal for the sixth time in 12 UCL appearances this season. This was also the third consecutive UCL match where he made at least four saves, and he is up to a total of 16 saves and six goals conceded through those outings. Up next for Real Madrid is a meeting with Athletic Club on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now