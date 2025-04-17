Thibaut Courtois News: Concedes two in defeat
Courtois made four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.
Courtois conceded more than one goal for the sixth time in 12 UCL appearances this season. This was also the third consecutive UCL match where he made at least four saves, and he is up to a total of 16 saves and six goals conceded through those outings. Up next for Real Madrid is a meeting with Athletic Club on Sunday.
