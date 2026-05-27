Thibaut Courtois News: Crucial figure for Belgium

Courtois shapes up as one of the most reliable goalkeepers heading into the 2026 World Cup, having been named in Belgium's squad as the undisputed first choice between the posts for coach Rudi Garcia.

Courtois delivered another strong campaign with Real Madrid despite missing a significant portion of the season through injury, finishing with 123 saves, 17 clean sheets and 39 goals conceded across 43 appearances in all competitions. His ability to make decisive stops in high-pressure moments, combined with his commanding presence in the penalty area and distribution from the back, makes him one of the most complete goalkeepers in world football. He was able to close out the season strongly, featuring in each of Real Madrid's final four matches after returning from injury, which will give both player and national team staff confidence heading into the summer. Courtois is the backbone of Belgium's defensive structure and one of the most important players in the entire squad heading into the World Cup. His shot-stopping ability, ability to read the game and experience in major tournaments make him a critical factor in how far the Red Devils can go this summer. Belgium's chances of a deep run in the tournament are directly tied to his form and availability, and with the 34-year-old now back to full fitness after a disrupted domestic season, manager Rudi Garcia will be counting on him to deliver when it matters most.