Thibaut Courtois News: Excellent vs Villarreal
Courtois made nine saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Villarreal.
Despite less than 72 hours of rest following the UCL midweek win, Courtois looked solid as ever with nine saves in the win against VIllarreal, which was a season high. He's made 15 saves in the last four La Liga games, allowing four goals with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper heads into the international break with 24 league appearances, averaging about 2.2 saves per match while allowing 53 goals with eight clean sheets.
