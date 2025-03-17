Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Excellent vs Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Courtois made nine saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Despite less than 72 hours of rest following the UCL midweek win, Courtois looked solid as ever with nine saves in the win against VIllarreal, which was a season high. He's made 15 saves in the last four La Liga games, allowing four goals with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper heads into the international break with 24 league appearances, averaging about 2.2 saves per match while allowing 53 goals with eight clean sheets.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
