Thibaut Courtois News: Five saves in loss
Courtois made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.
Courtois stopped five of the seven shots he faced Sunday, but it wasn't enough as his team mustered only a single effort on net. It was a frustrating day for Courtois, who was individually great, but with no help in front of him there was nothing he could do to slow down the Barcelona attack for 90 minutes.
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