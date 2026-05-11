Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Five saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Courtois made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Courtois stopped five of the seven shots he faced Sunday, but it wasn't enough as his team mustered only a single effort on net. It was a frustrating day for Courtois, who was individually great, but with no help in front of him there was nothing he could do to slow down the Barcelona attack for 90 minutes.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
42 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
291 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 9, 2025
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 8, 2025
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
April 7, 2025