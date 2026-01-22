Courtois nearly delivered a flawless performance, saving all but one shot against him, which came from a difficult situation. In the Champions League, Courtois has now conceded five goals and kept two clean sheets in six matches. Individually, he holds an impressive 86.7 percent save rate, which ranks among the best goalkeepers in the competition. While the Real Madrid defense has looked shaky at times this season, Courtois continues to perform at an elite level and remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He will look to carry that form into the next Champions League fixture against Benfica, who have scored just six goals in seven matches, making it a favorable matchup on paper.