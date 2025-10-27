Courtois conceded once but made four important saves down the stretch as Real Madrid held on in the final quarter. He faced 10 shots, nine from open play, and produced two critical saves after the 70th minute when Barcelona pressed for the equaliser. His positioning and reactions to low efforts helped absorb the visiting pressure, and his season-high two clearances highlighted his strong reading of the game during this El Clasico. Courtois has now secured four clean sheets in La Liga this season across 10 appearances. The Belgian goalkeeper will hope to earn a fifth shutout against Valencia on Saturday.