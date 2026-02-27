Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Courtois had four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Benfica.

Courtois made four saves from five Benfica shots on goal Wednesday as Real Madrid earned a place in the Round of 16 via their 2-1 victory. Across the two-legged playoff versus Benfica, the veteran made eight saves and one clearance while conceding just once. Courtois is likely to face a more stern challenge in the Round of 16 as Real Madrid will take on Manchester City.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
