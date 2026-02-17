Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Keeps clean sheet against Benfica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Courtois had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.

Courtois kept his goal unbeaten for the second time in his last three starts across all competitions, denying a few distant attempts during the first half of the victory. He's in good form with only two goals conceded over four matches played in February, although he hasn't made more than three saves in any of those games. He's likely to continue in that trend now that his team has recovered most of its defensive strength after being hit by injuries. His next test will be a favorable visit to Osasuna on Saturday.

