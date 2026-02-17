Thibaut Courtois News: Keeps clean sheet against Benfica
Courtois had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.
Courtois kept his goal unbeaten for the second time in his last three starts across all competitions, denying a few distant attempts during the first half of the victory. He's in good form with only two goals conceded over four matches played in February, although he hasn't made more than three saves in any of those games. He's likely to continue in that trend now that his team has recovered most of its defensive strength after being hit by injuries. His next test will be a favorable visit to Osasuna on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season208 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9314 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8315 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8316 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12343 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More