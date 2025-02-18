Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois News: Makes three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Courtois had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Courtois made three or more saves for the 12th time in 28 starts, but it wasn't enough to help Real Madrid earn the road win. The goalkeeper has only eight clean sheets over that span, though. He will now look to bounce back against Girona on Sunday, but first they will host Manchester City in UCL play on Wednesday.

