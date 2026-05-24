Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: No saves in final game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Courtois registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Athletic.

Courtois conceded twice on the day, first on Gorka Guruzeta's absolute rocket of a volley just before halftime and then on Urko Izeta's late header, though Athletic only managed two shots on target all match and rarely put him under real pressure. He wraps up the La Liga campaign with 13 clean sheets in 32 appearances, the second-best mark in the league behind Joan Garcia. The Belgian now shifts focus to the 2026 World Cup before returning to a Real Madrid squad that's expected to see major changes under incoming manager Jose Mourinho.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
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