Thibaut Courtois News: One save and goal conceded

Courtois had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid.

Atletico Madrid logged two shots on goal, one each from both the team's strikers. Courtois saved Antoine Griezmann's shot but failed to do the same for Julian Alvarez. Recently for the UEFA Champions League, Courtois' form has been down, as indicated by his six saves and barely fewer goals conceded (four) across Real Madrid's last three games. Before the two teams rematch on March 12, Courtois may be able to improve his form with a weekend game Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.