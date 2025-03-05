Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: One save and goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Courtois had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid.

Atletico Madrid logged two shots on goal, one each from both the team's strikers. Courtois saved Antoine Griezmann's shot but failed to do the same for Julian Alvarez. Recently for the UEFA Champions League, Courtois' form has been down, as indicated by his six saves and barely fewer goals conceded (four) across Real Madrid's last three games. Before the two teams rematch on March 12, Courtois may be able to improve his form with a weekend game Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
