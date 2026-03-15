Thibaut Courtois News: One save in win

Courtois had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Elche.

Courtois' only goal allowed was by his own teammate, making just a save during the win over Elche. He's only conceded a single goal in each of the last three games, making six saves with one high claim in that span. The keeper's next La Liga match will be vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five appearances. Courtois did concede five goals with just two saves during the last outing on Sep 27.