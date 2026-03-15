Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: One save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Courtois had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Elche.

Courtois' only goal allowed was by his own teammate, making just a save during the win over Elche. He's only conceded a single goal in each of the last three games, making six saves with one high claim in that span. The keeper's next La Liga match will be vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five appearances. Courtois did concede five goals with just two saves during the last outing on Sep 27.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thibaut Courtois See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
234 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
340 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
341 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
342 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 11, 2025