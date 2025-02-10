Thibaut Courtois News: Quiet Saturday

Courtois made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Courtois had a quiet day in the net Saturday with no saves made, while also failing to save a penalty kick against Atletico Madrid. He's also allowed just six goals in the last six league appearances, making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Manchester City for the UCL clash on Tuesday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.