Thibaut Courtois News: Quiet Saturday
Courtois made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlético Madrid.
Courtois had a quiet day in the net Saturday with no saves made, while also failing to save a penalty kick against Atletico Madrid. He's also allowed just six goals in the last six league appearances, making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Manchester City for the UCL clash on Tuesday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.
