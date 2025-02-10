Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Quiet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Courtois made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Courtois had a quiet day in the net Saturday with no saves made, while also failing to save a penalty kick against Atletico Madrid. He's also allowed just six goals in the last six league appearances, making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Manchester City for the UCL clash on Tuesday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now