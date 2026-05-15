Thibaut Courtois News: Registers clean sheet
Courtois registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Oviedo.
Courtois secured his 12th clean sheet with just one save. He has played two games since returning from an injury that sidelined him for over six weeks. Next, he faces Sevilla, who are currently two points away from European qualification and four points above the relegation zone.
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