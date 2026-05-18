Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Seals clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Courtois had six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Sevilla.

Courtois had a stellar performance Sunday, making six saves while earning the clean sheet Sunday. Since his return from injury, he's only allowed two goals in the last three appearances, making 12 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Athletic for the final match of the season on Sunday, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearance.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
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