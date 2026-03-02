Thibaut Courtois News: Sees one go

Courtois recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 loss against Getafe.

Courtois only made two saves while allowing a goal against Getafe Monday. He's conceded five goals in the last seven appearances, making nine saves with three clean sheets in that span. The keeper will head to Celta Vigo for the next game on Friday, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances. Courtois had conceded two goals on three saves against the opponent during the last outing on Dec 7.