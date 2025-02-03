Thibaut Courtois News: Sees one go in loss

Courtois registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Espanyol.

Courtois had been on his way to a clean sheet before Espanyol managed to sneak in a late goal to give Los Blancos the loss Saturday. This was his 17th goal allowed in La Liga as he averages just two saves per game with seven clean sheets in 19 appearances. The keeper will face off with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests. Courtois also let in just one goal on three saves against the opponent during their last outing on Sep 29.