Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Starting against Gunners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Courtois (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday''s match against Arsenal.

Courtois is back with the team Tuesday after traveling to England with the squad, immediately seeing the start after two games out. The goalie should remain in net moving forward now that he is fit, as he is their regular starter. He has one clean sheet in his 10 UCL appearances this season.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now