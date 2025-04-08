Thibaut Courtois News: Starting against Gunners
Courtois (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday''s match against Arsenal.
Courtois is back with the team Tuesday after traveling to England with the squad, immediately seeing the start after two games out. The goalie should remain in net moving forward now that he is fit, as he is their regular starter. He has one clean sheet in his 10 UCL appearances this season.
