Thibaut Courtois News: Starting in net
Courtois (quadriceps) is in the starting XI for Sunday's El Clasico.
Courtois is back in net as Real Madrid try to stop their rivals from taking the league Sunday, starting as expected. He will remain in this role to close out the season as his club tries to end on a good note, having a disappointing season that will likely end with no trophies.
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