Thibaut Courtois News: Three saves for win
Courtois registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo.
Courtois stopped three of the four shots he faced during Friday's win, coming away with all three points but missing out on a clean sheet. It was a good performance on the whole, but Courtois would have been disappointed not to get the clean sheet. He will have plenty more chances for clean sheets with a brilliant team in front of him moving forward.
