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Thierno Barry News: Massive outing in EFL Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Barry scored three goals and added one assist during the midweek cup win over Preston North End.

Barry continued to build on a promising start to the campaign, with his hat trick and involvement in all of his side's four goals marking a superb performance in the midweek game. He also scored his first EPL goal of the season last weekend against Crystal Palace, and he had previously registered three goals and one assist over seven pre-season friendlies. This momentum could easily put Barry ahead in the competition with Beto for the center-forward spot in upcoming fixtures.

Thierno Barry
Everton
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