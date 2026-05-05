Thierno Barry News: Notches brace

Barry scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Manchester City.

Barry was the hero of the Toffees' draw Monday, as the forward came up with his first goal in the 68th minute before another in the 81st to earn a brace. This comes despite appearing off the bench, only earning 26 minutes of play. The forward is up to eight goals in 35 appearances (20 starts) this season, coming on 37 shots.