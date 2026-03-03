Thierno Barry headshot

Thierno Barry News: Scores against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Barry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Barry made an instant impact off the bench, scoring with a well placed finish after a squared pass from Kieran Dewsbury-Hall. It was the first time he had not started in his previous nine Premier League matches, but he once again showed he deserves a place in the starting lineup. He now has six goals from 32 shots this season, highlighting his attacking upside. If he returns to the starting eleven next match, he will have a strong opportunity to build on this performance in a favorable matchup against Burnley, who sit 19th in the table.

