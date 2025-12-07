Barry finally got off the mark for Everton in first half stoppage time, finishing a three on one break by stroking Iliman Ndiaye's unselfish pass into the far corner to give a two goal lead to the Toffees. Earlier he had intercepted a poor Neco Williams back pass, helping create a chance that led to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's shot. His pressing and running in behind helped Everton maintain threat in transition even when Forest had more of the ball. Barry has struggled a lot this season in the final third, having targeted only two of his 16 shots in 15 appearances, one being his first goal of the season, showing how difficult it is to adapt to the Premier League.