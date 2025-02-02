Thierno Barry News: Scores off bench Saturday

Barry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 win against Valladolid.

Barry scored his eighth goal of the season Saturday with an unassisted strike in the 86th minute which took the 4-0 lead. It marked his first goal since his hat trick at Leganes on Dec. 22 and it came on his only shot in the match. He did not do much else in his 21 minutes off the bench.