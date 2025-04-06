Thierno Barry News: Starting Sunday

Barry (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's meeting with Athletic Club.

Barry achieved a quick recovery after being questionable during the week, so he may be fit for plenty of minutes in his second straight start. The forward scored a goal in his previous appearance but was somewhat erratic before that. He could be a source of offensive production in a front two alongside Ayoze Perez, although he may be replaced by Gerard Moreno at some point.