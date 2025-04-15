Thierno Barry News: Supplies crucial equalizer

Barry scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 12th minute.

Barry was the source of a potentially season-defining leveler against Betis on Sunday as Villarreal beat the home side 2-1 and took control of fifth place in La Liga. In 89 minutes played, the 22 year old scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one blocked), completed two of his three dribbles, and won two of his three aerial duels. Barry now has two goals in his last three La Liga starts and the club will look to him on Sunday in another key showdown, this time against Real Sociedad.