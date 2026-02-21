Thierry Correia Injury: Available against Villarreal

Correia (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Carlos Corberan said in the press conference. "Titi is an option for tomorrow."

Correia has been managing a lingering hamstring issue since making his return, but the defender got through full team training this week and is back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Villarreal. He has a real shot to jump straight back into the starting XI, though the staff will make the final call based on how he responds in the lead-up to kickoff. If he's eased back in and starts on the bench, Unai Nunez is the likely candidate to step in once again.