Thierry Correia Injury: Back available Thursday
Correia (groin) is back available for Thursday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Carlos Corberan. "The good news is that Thierry is back in the group."
Correia's return is a welcome development after the right adductor muscle injury he sustained during the clash against Mallorca forced him off after just 10 minutes. The Portuguese right-back has had a frustrating season with various injury setbacks, making his return to the group a timely boost for Valencia heading into the final fixtures of the campaign. Renzo Saravia and Jesus Vazquez had been covering at right-back during his absence and are likely to revert to depth roles with Correia back in contention.
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