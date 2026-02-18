Thierry Correia headshot

Thierry Correia Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Correia (hamstring) was spotted back in team training and could be available for Sunday's match against Villarreal, according to Deportes Cope Valencia.

Correia could be an option for Sunday's match against Villarreal after missing the last game due to a hamstring injury. The defender has returned to training with his teammates and will undergo further tests to determine if he is fit to feature. Unai Nunez is likely to start at right-back until Correia is fully fit, especially given his history of recurring injuries.

