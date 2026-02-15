Thierry Correia Injury: Hopeful to return for next game

Correia (hamstring) missed Sunday's derby against Levante as a precaution and is expected to bounce back for the upcoming visit to Villarreal, coach Carlos Corberan mentioned in press conference "When Thierry had a scan, there was no hamstring injury, but there was some swelling around it. That's why the decision was made not to risk him. We expect him to be ready for next week."

Correia will eventually have a chance to compete for the right-back position, which has recently been filled by the versatile Unai Nunez. The Portuguese has logged only 18 minutes of play since Jan. 10. However, he was a regular starter before that, contributing an assist and some defensive stats over 12 straight league appearances.