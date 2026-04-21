Thierry Correia headshot

Thierry Correia Injury: Off after 10 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Correia was forced off in the 10th minute of Tuesday's match against Mallorca due to an apparent injury.

Correira wouldn't last long in Tuesday's match, with the defender lasting only 10 minutes before hitting the sidelines due to an injury. This is a continued issue for the defender as he hopes not to miss much time, missing five games already since the new year. He was replaced by Renzo Saravia, although Jesus Vazquez could also see more time if Correira remains out longer.

Thierry Correia
Valencia
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